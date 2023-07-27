Gonzales Beach in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Gonzales Beach in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Shoe with human remains found on Victoria beach

B.C. Coroners Services in early stages of investigation

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the discovery of what is believed to be human remains found inside a shoe on a Victoria beach.

The B.C. Coroners Service was notified of the discovery on Gonzales Beach and is in the “very early stages of investigating,” said spokesperson Ryan Panton Thursday morning.

No further details could be provided at this time.

B.C. has a long history with mysterious feet being discovered along its coastline. Between August 2007 and September 2018, 15 feet had washed up on the province’s shores.

Another was discovered across the border on New Year’s Day 2019 on Jetty Island, a small man-made island owned by the Port of Everett.

A map from 2019 of the shoes and feet discovered across B.C. (Courtesy B.C. government)

A map from 2019 of the shoes and feet discovered across B.C. (Courtesy B.C. government)

ALSO READ: 15th human foot to wash ashore in B.C. still needs identity

Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Large explosion rocks Lower Mainland shopping centre
Next story
Neighbourhood brouhaha draws police to Okanagan Falls

Just Posted

The inside of the Sicamous community bio-heat facility, showing the boiler that will provide heating services. (DOS photo)
Sicamous bio-fuel heating facility nearing completion

Smoke was reported coming from the Bolean Lake Road area near Spanish Lake east of Falkand Thursday, July 27. The site already had a wildfire ignite on July 17, and BC Wildfire Service crews think today’s smoke could be a flare-up from the earlier fire. (File photo)
Smoke returns to Bolean Road area east of Falkland

Sue Foley wowed the crowd at the 2019 ROOTSandBLUES Main Stage with her skill and power during both an electric guitar and acoustic set. Foley is back for the 2023 festival, and will take part in the When the Levee Breaks workshop on Sunday, Aug. 19. (File photo)
Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES’ Plulk’w Place stage a celebration of Indigenous culture

Kylie Judge (left), Shuswap Hospice Society grief support counsellor and Jen Dies, program coordinator, at a past hospice society community event. (Shuswap Hospice Society)
Butterflies to soar through the sky to support Shuswap Hospice Society