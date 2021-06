Scotch Creek business and house next door cordoned off with yellow tape

Chase RCMP confirm a shooting occurred this morning at a business in the North Shuswap.

Officers are at the scene, a car wash in Scotch Creek, and were not prepared to make a statement.

The car wash and the house next door have been cordoned off with yellow tape as police investigate.

More to come.

