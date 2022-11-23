Shooting in Coquitlam leaves 2 dead and 1 injured; IHIT deployed

Two people are dead and one person is injured after a shooting in Coquitlam Wednesday evening (Nov. 23).

Police say reports of shots fired around 7:45 p.m. led investigators to the area of Dawes Hill Road and Mundy Street where multiple shell casings were found, as well as two unresponsive victims inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died while the other was transported to hospital before succumbing to their injuries.

A third was also transported to hospital with what police are calling non-life threatening injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working with Coquitlam RCMP to determine motive.

It’s unclear how many suspects are believed to be involved.

The latest fatal shooting comes a day after a car dealership robbery in Coquitlam caused chaos on major routes across multiple locations in the Lower Mainland, as well as an unrelated fatal stabbing at a Surrey secondary school.

