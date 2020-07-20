Shopping local urged in Okanagan community

Upgrades to the Dick and Chase roads connection are moving forward in Lake Country. (Google Maps photo)

Economic recovery remains a top priority in Lake Country following the financial impacts of recent months. And it’s something every resident can help with.

“I cannot stress enough the continued importance of being mindful of supporting and shopping local,” Mayor James Baker said. “Each of us plays a role in making a difference. You can help by keeping dollars in our community.”

The district participates in a task force representing communities throughout the Central Okanagan that has a mandate to support the immediate needs of local businesses.

Attracting commercial and light industrial businesses to Lake Country is also an important aspect of community development, said Baker.

“Municipalities like Lake Country, that have a limited tax base, rely on residential property tax increases each year to keep up with infrastructure projects and other community needs.”

Recently, Council approved rezoning three properties on Dick Road.

“Rezoning these properties is a key step towards attracting commercial and light industrial businesses to the community,” Baker said. “These businesses would provide more jobs within the community; and depending on the type of business, may contribute two to five times more tax dollars when compared to residential.”

To support such businesses coming to Lake Country, the district is also focused on upgrading infrastructure and roads. Included with the Dick Road property rezoning was a road dedication to the district.

“The road dedication allows for plans to move ahead for the Chase Road connection which will contribute to required road and frontage improvements and eventually help alleviate traffic congestion within residential neighbourhoods,” said Baker.

