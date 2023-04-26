Police in Vernon executed an early morning search warrant Wednesday, April 26, 2023, seizing a shotgun, and airsoft gun and quantities of controlled substances, and arresting six people. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Police in Vernon executed an early morning search warrant Wednesday, April 26, 2023, seizing a shotgun, and airsoft gun and quantities of controlled substances, and arresting six people. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Shotgun, drugs seized in police raid in Vernon

Six people were arrested after police executed an early morning search warrant, two remain in custody

Police were busy Wednesday morning seizing drugs and weapons from a Vernon home.

Officers from the Targeted Policing Unit, assisted by the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at a house in the 3500 block of 24th Avenue around 7 a.m. April 26.

Police say the planned operation was conducted in support of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activities.

A shotgun, airsoft gun and an unspecified quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamines were seized by police.

Six people were found inside the residence and were arrested. Two of those people remain in police custody and are expected to be released pending further investigation, which once complete, will be submitted for a comprehensive charge review.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
