Shots fired at police, multiple arsons in same night ‘very concerning’ for South Okanagan RCMP

Oliver RCMP is investigating after bullet holes were discovered in a police vehicle after two arsons, and a report of shots being fired at a party early Saturday morning.

On May 15, around 3 a.m., Oliver RCMP received reports of gun shots coming from a property on Sandpoint Road. Police attended the location and found a group of people having a party at a residence. A search through the home found no evidence of firearms or shooting and there were no reported injuries.

An hour later, at approximately 4 a.m., police inside the Oliver RCMP detachment heard several loud bangs coming from the parking lot area.

A Ford Ranger pickup was observed speeding away from the area. Minutes later, the same pickup was reported to be on fire in a parking lot at Fairview Road and Main Street.

While at the vehicle fire with the Oliver Volunteer Fire Department, RCMP received another arson report from a nearby pharmacy on Fairview Road. A suspect had broken in, lit items on fire and fled.

It was not until daylight that officers noticed damage consistent with bullet holes in the rear trunk area of a police vehicle. Officers have been working to obtain video surveillance from local businesses and the Forensic Identification Section has been gathering evidence, said Oliver Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.

“This is a matter that is very concerning to me as the Oliver Detachment Commander. When an individual decides to bring this level of violence and destruction to our community, all resources will be utilized to see that they are held accountable,” said Wrigglesworth.

“Thankfully there were no injuries and there is no indication that any specific police officer was targeted.”

Anyone with information or video evidence to assist in the investigation should call the Oliver RCMP and Cpl. Paul Symons at 250-498-4324.

