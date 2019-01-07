Shots fired in Kamloops

Two men are in custody following a police incident in Kamloops early Monday morning

Kamloops RCMP were called to a home about 3 a.m. Monday for reports of shots fired.

According to Staff Sgt. Mat. Van Laer, police arrived at Parkcrest Avenue and McLean Street after witnesses observed two men running in and out of a house with a rifle. Between one and two shots were heard coming from the area.

READ MORE: Kamloops police deal with sixth suspected bomb threat in two years

Police, wearing body armour and carrying heavy weapons, shut down several streets in the neighbourhood as a precaution.

“With no evidence of anyone actually getting shot, two men were taken into custody for questioning and the investigation is ongoing,” stated Staff Sgt. Mat. Van Laer.

READ MORE: No suspects in custody for shooting in Kamloops

Van Laer also emphasized there is no longer a threat to the public.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.