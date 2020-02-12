On Feb. 11, RCMP identified and arrested a 50-year-old man from Oliver after reports of shots fired. (File photo)

Shots fired outside Oliver bar, man arrested

A 50-year-old man arrested after witnesses report shots fired into air outsider bar

Police have arrested a man after shots were fired outside a pub in Oliver.

On Feb. 9, 2020 the Oliver RCMP received a report that shots had been fired outside of a pub on Main Street. The gun shots occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 but went unreported until the following morning.

Witnesses said they observed a man inside the pub who had been showing off a handgun. Shortly after the man departed, five to six shots were heard in the parking lot. Witnesses reported the man was randomly shooting the gun into the air. Bullet casings were later located on the ground.

On Feb. 11, RCMP identified and arrested a 50-year-old man from Oliver. He now faces several potential charges including careless use of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. The firearm has been seized by police.

“The members of the Oliver RCMP detachment worked diligently to quickly identify the man, arrest him and seize the firearm,” said Sgt Jason Bayda.

“Their quick efforts enabled them to remove this firearm from the man and take it off the streets.”

