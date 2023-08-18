The Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival will go on despite smoky skies from nearby wildfires, the festival announced on Facebook Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Black Press Media)

Show will go on: Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES proceeding as planned

Organizers say Salmon Arm ‘is not under any direct wildfire threat’

The Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival is going ahead despite smoky skies from wildfires in the region.

“As some of our nearby communities are on evacuation alert, we know that you may have questions about the festival this weekend,” festival organizers said in a Facebook post Friday, Aug. 18.

“Despite smoky skies throughout the southern Interior, Salmon Arm is not under any direct wildfire threat.”

Festival organizers noted the fire danger rating remains high in the area, and urged people to stay vigilant on their way to Salmon Arm this weekend.

“Do your part to mitigate the wildfire risk and send your love and support to the countless firefighters and emergency responders working to contain fires near and far.”

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society urged people to try to avoid driving on North Shuswap area roads to lessen congestion for fire response crews.

It was announced Friday, Aug. 18, that wildfires in Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country have forced the closure of airspace around Kelowna International Airport (YLW). And as of Friday morning, Highway 97 between Vernon and Lake Country was closed to all traffic but local to allow for safe travel amid evacuation orders.

The live music festival, which draws thousands each year, kicked off on Thursday and runs until Sunday, Aug. 20.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES’ Plulk’w Place stage a celebration of Indigenous culture

READ MORE: Enderby lights it up with burnouts, bands and slick cars

