The snow base at Big White is at 77 cm for opening day. (Big White/Facebook)

The snow base at Big White is at 77 cm for opening day. (Big White/Facebook)

Shredding season: Big White opens for business

Three chairs open on Nov. 17

Sharpen your skis and wax your board – opening day is here at Big White.

Kelowna’s premiere mountain resort is open for the season as of Nov. 17, seven days ahead of initially scheduled after some early snowfall. It is also the first ski hill in B.C. to open this season.

Lara’s Gondola, the Plaza Chair and the Ridge Rocket Express Chair are all open for business as of 8:45a.m., with 13 runs open. Lift tickets are currently 50 per cent off when bought online, and will continue to be until another quad chair starts spinning.

There is 116 centimetres of cumulative snowfall is on the hills, packed with a 77 cm base. Temperatures at the base of the mountain sit at -5 C.

“All of that snow in early November was a huge help, but I think a massive congratulations is in order for our on-mountain team who, under a tighter deadline than they were expecting, have the resort in tip-top shape for opening,” said Vice-President Michael J. Ballingall.

“We were able to open the resort with early-season conditions and some great grooming on green runs, and by the amount of smiles we saw on the faces of families and those that took the day off, we know it was a great decision to open early. Thanks to all those that visited.”

The Silver Star Mountain runs in Vernon are following suit, opening on Nov. 18.

READ MORE: Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain opening alpine skiing 2 weeks early

READ MORE: Rivalry renewed in Kelowna as Canada falls to USA in women’s hockey action

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaLake CountrySkiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
B.C. Indigenous leaders thank John Horgan for leadership on premier’s last full day
Next story
Kokanee Glacier can’t be saved

Just Posted

A boat is cleaned off at one of B.C.'s watercraft inspection stations in 2020. (Contributed)
Shuswap group asks B.C. government for more resources to keep invasive mussels out of province

Andre’s Electronics in Salmon Arm opened its doors to the public on Saturday, Nov. 12, although some stock and displays are still to come. A grand opening will likely take place in the spring. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Andre’s Electronics opens its doors in Salmon Arm, Popeyes Chicken soon to follow

A sign placed on the Okanagan Rail Trail is blocked by a tree near Coldstream. (Contributed)
Guess that sign: Okanagan Rail Trail marker overgrown

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The distance blood travels