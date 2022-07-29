(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)

(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)

Shrimpton Creek wildfire shows no growth

The fire started on July 28 from lightning

The small fire that began on Thursday, July 28 at Shrimpton Creek is continues to sit at 0.1 hectares.

It is still in the new stage and its yet to be determined if it’s growing or not.

Shrimpton Creek is just 12 minutes east of the Princeton-Merritt Highway (5A). It is also close to Missezula Lake.

The cause of the fire is lightning.

Black Press Media will stay up to date on this situation.

READ MORE: Permanent repairs coming for Othello stretch of Coquihalla Highway

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfireinteriorbcKelowna

Previous story
Study dives into microplastic movement in Vancouver Island marine food webs
Next story
Public service unions say federal government’s guidance on hybrid work flawed

Just Posted

Three wildfires were ignited early July 29 in the North Shuswap and North Okanagan, causes so far listed by BC Wildfire as unknown. (BC Wildfire map)
Three new wildfires sparked in the North Shuswap and North Okanagan

Volunteers with Shuswap Support to Ukrainians are raising funds and making arrangements to support residents of Ukraine, (clockwise from left) the Sviridovich, Balabak and Zasiekina families, when they come to the region through the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) program. (Contributed)
‘It’s all stuff we take for granted’: Shuswap residents step up for ‘newcomers’ arriving from Ukraine

Highway 1 was closed in both directions following a multiple-vehicle collision on the Bruhn Bridge at Sicamous on Thursday evening, July 28, 2022. (Contributed)
Highway 1 closed in Sicamous due to collision on Bruhn Bridge

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Moonquakes