The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is making sand and bags available for filling. (CSRD file photo)

Shuswap activates Emergency Operations Centre in response to rising lake levels

The BC River Forecast Centre has upgraded to Flood Watch status for the Shuswap Region

In response to increasing lake and river levels, the Shuswap Emergency Program has activated its Emergency Operations Centre to assist with flood preparations in the Shuswap.

The level of Shuswap Lake has increased 0.078 m in the last 24-hour reporting period, and is approaching levels recorded in previous flood years.

Lake levels reached 348.283 m on Wednesday (July 15) at 7 a.m.

Chart providing context for the current lake level as it compares to previous flood years. (CSRD)

Shuswap Lake historical and forecasted levels. (CSRD)

Lake levels are being posted each morning and can be viewed in real-time through Environment Canada.

The BC River Forecast Centre has listed the Shuswap at Flood Watch status, meaning river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull.

Information on flooding and evacuation preparedness is available at gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety.

Residents with questions or concerns regarding flooding preparations should call the Shuswap Emergency Program at (250)833-3352.

READ MORE: Shuswap residents prepare for rising flood risk

