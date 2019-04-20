A memorial sits outside the door of the Salmon Arm Church of Christ following a shooting inside the church on Sunday, April 14 that killed one man and left another injured. (File photo)

Shuswap agencies invite public to come for support, practical information in aftermath of shooting

SAFE Society coordinating gathering from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23

In the wake of the tragic shooting in Salmon Arm on April 14, community agencies are coming together to offer residents practical information and support.

This Tuesday, April 23 from 4:30 to 6 p.m at the SASCU Recreation Centre in Salmon Arm, anyone who wishes is welcome to come to learn more about the process of grieving, common reactions to trauma, and ways people can help themselves and those they know. There will be a presentation, practical information, local resources, as well as trained professionals present to provide support.

Coordinated by the SAFE Society, executive director Jane Shirley writes: “Since the tragedy on April 14th in Salmon Arm, the community has come together in many ways to help support those impacted by needless acts of violence. This violence can often have an unexpected impact in our daily lives. People may find themselves affected in a variety of ways or may want more information on how to support an acquaintance, co-worker or loved one.”

“It is okay to find yourself struggling in the aftermath of this tragedy. We want to provide a safe space for anyone feeling impacted to come together to receive information and access the many local supports available. This is an open event for any member of the Shuswap community who feels they would like support during this difficult time.”

Supporting agencies include: the Canadian Mental Health Association, Interior Health, Shuswap Clinical Counselling Centre, Shuswap Family Resource Centre, RCMP Victim Services, and the SAFE Society.

“We also wish to thank the City of Salmon Arm and Salmon Arm RCMP for their support.”

Read more: Salmon Arm church enveloped with care

Read more: Salmon Arm churches respond to shooting

Read more: Funds being raised for victims of Salmon Arm church shooting

If you are not able to attend this event but are struggling, there are crisis lines available to you 24 hours per day to provide support and referrals. Please call the People In Need Crisis Line at 1-888-353-2273 or the SAFE Society at 250-832-9616.

If you are a direct victim of this event, you can receive information and support by calling VictimLink BC at 1-800-563-0808 (24 hours per day) or Police Based Victim Services.

For more information, go to the SAFE Society’s Facebook page.

Chaos at the ferry terminal for people heading from Vancouver to the Island

