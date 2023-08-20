Hanoi 36 in Salmon Arm is offering a free meal to evacuees until 3 p.m.or until supplies run out. (Jim Elliot/ Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap businesses step up for evacuees

Hanoi 36 restaurant offering a free meal, delivery company offers to bring a hot lunch to you

Local restaurants and businesses are offering a free lunch and any help they can to people recently displaced by wildfires in the Shuswap.

Hanoi 36, a locally-owned Vietnamese restaurant in Salmon Arm, shared to social media that they will offer free barbecue pork sandwiches and beverages to evacuees today (Aug. 20) from 12-3 p.m. or until the meals run out.

They are opening their doors to anyone who wants a place to sit and enjoy a meal, and are also offering the free lunch to anyone who wants to pickup.

The restaurant is located at 144 Hudson Ave.

Grillers Meats in Salmon Arm has also donated supplies for the lunches, and fruit pies are available free of charge from Shuswap Pie Co.

Bizzy Bee Delivery is donating time to deliver free meals to those interested who may be farther away or stuck at campsites. Call the restaurant at 778-489-5608 to make pickup or delivery arrangements.

The emergency centre at the 5th Avenue Seniors Activity Centre in Salmon Arm is open today for information and resources.

Read more: Bush Creek and Adams Lake wildfires merge, visibility proves challenge for crews

