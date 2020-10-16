Running to represent the Shuswap in the Oct. 24 B.C. election are Greg Kyllo for BC Liberal Party, Sylvia Lindgren for the BC NDP and Owen Madden for the BC Green Party. (Salmon Arm Observer image)

Shuswap candidates share plans for economic recovery

The Observer asks: How will you assist the local economy in rebounding from the pandemic?

  • Oct. 16, 2020 9:30 a.m.
  • News

This week the Observer asked the Shuswap’s candidates: If elected, how will you assist the local economy in rebounding from the pandemic?

Greg Kyllo

BC Liberal Party

I am encouraged by the overwhelming support for our free-enterprise party and the public desire to elect a government that has a clearly articulated plan to turbo-charge the economy through a suite of thoughtful and effective policy initiatives including:

• Getting more people back to work and attracting new investment eliminating the PST for a year, and then set it at 3 per cent as the economy grows;

• Eliminate the Small Business Income Tax entirely;

• Modernize regulation for investment in B.C. to ensure sustainable and efficient land-use decisions, by ensuring more timely approvals from the Environmental Assessment Office, while ensuring a high level of environmental protection;

• Undertake a commercial trucking review, include truck parking capacity and brokerage, to keep the industry operating safely and efficiently, and support the essential movement of goods.

• Deliver emergency financing, through a loan guarantee program for B.C.’s more than 19,000 tourism and hospitality businesses;

• Expand measures to increase access to capital and investment for new start-ups;

• Accelerate B.C.’s role as a clean hydro-power exporter, to aid global greenhouse gas reductions;

• Implement an aggressive agenda to rebuild and expand B.C.’s tourism sector;

• Work with the tourism industry and municipal partners to support the development and growth of regional tourism hub.

Sylvia Lindgren

BC NDP

The pandemic has created new and unique challenges in B.C. and around the world. The most significant issue, aside from the health of our citizens, is the serious impacts felt by so many of our small businesses.

Here in the Shuswap, our economy relies heavily on small business. Although the proprietors and employees of these businesses have done creative and innovative things to quickly adapt to this new challenge, many will need help to adjust and prosper.

On Sept. 17, the NDP government announced a $1.5 billion recovery plan that includes $300 million in support for small business. Small businesses will be able to apply for much needed grants and tax relief for hiring, or rehiring, employees. They will also receive a PST rebate on any machinery purchased for their businesses.

The plan also includes money for infrastructure spending, funds for retraining, and more money for municipalities. All new approved spending is in addition to the 2020 budget.

Investing in people is investing in the economy. Assisting British Columbians to receive the training, education and supports they need to get back to work is what will keep the economy strong.

Owen Madden

BC Green Party

For starters, I would demand more targeted reporting of virus cases within the our region than what we are currently receiving. An outbreak in Kelowna (for instance) could cause restrictive measures to be implemented in Salmon Arm due to Interior Health’s blanket reporting for their entire region. Why not lock down Kelowna in isolation in such circumstances? My parent’s home county in Ireland is in lock down in isolation from its neighboring counties, and it’s the size of the Shuswap provincial riding!

Limiting the degree to which businesses are impacted by COVID-19 restrictions would be my absolute priority. Leveraging the incredible natural assets we have as a draw for returning tourists would be a longer-term goal. For instance – Revelstoke has become a thriving biking destination, bringing a financial boon in the summertime. The South Canoe Trails, as well as the Rail Trail, are two major draws for bicycle-lovers and could be networked with safe bike lanes to bring commerce to our downtown cores.

Mostly, I believe the entrepreneurial skills of local business owners are such that the Shuswap will recover economically when unfettered by restrictions.

BC politicsShuswap Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Liberals continue campaign after losing a candidate after comparing free birth control to eugenics

Just Posted

Running to represent the Shuswap in the Oct. 24 B.C. election are Greg Kyllo for BC Liberal Party, Sylvia Lindgren for the BC NDP and Owen Madden for the BC Green Party. (Salmon Arm Observer image) Running to represent the Shuswap in the Oct. 24 B.C. election are Greg Kyllo for BC Liberal Party, Sylvia Lindgren for the BC NDP and Owen Madden for the BC Green Party. (Salmon Arm Observer image)
Shuswap candidates share plans for economic recovery

The Observer asks: How will you assist the local economy in rebounding from the pandemic?

Robyn Cyr, Carmen Massey, Kari Wilkinson, Caroline Grover, Jenna Robins are the team behind the Shuswap’s Tsuts’weye Women’s Entrepreneur and Innovation Network. (Kristal Burgess photo)
Tsuts’weye project positioned to help Shuswap business women through pandemic

Tsuts’weye Women’s Entrepreneur and Innovation Network has busy first year

DriveBC webcams show winter driving conditions, with slush and snow on the highway. (DriveBC photo)
Vehicle incident causing delays on Highway 1

Single lane alternating traffic is causing delays just west of the provincial border

dog.
Morning Start: Dogs like squeaky toys because they mimic the screams of their prey

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

A man charged with aggravated assault in an April 2, 2019 stabbing in Sicamous was sentenced at the Salmon Arm Law Courts on Oct. 13, 2020. (File photo)
Man under meth psychosis who stabbed mother sentenced in Salmon Arm

Several people witnessed 2019 stabbing in Sicamous, man apologizes to mother in court

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP

All you need to know about mail-in ballots for the 2020 B.C. election

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson stands under a patio umbrella during a campaign stop at a cafe, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The B.C. Liberals announced Thursday that Laurie Throness was not representing the party in Chilliwack-Kent after making comments at an all-candidates meeting comparing free birth control to eugenics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberals continue campaign after losing a candidate after comparing free birth control to eugenics

Laurie Throness has been a member of the legislature since 2013

Facebook’s public policy director Neil Potts, left, and global director and head of public policy Canada, Kevin Chan, speak with the clerk as he places name plates for Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg as they wait to appear before The International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Facebook Canada says it is taking measures to ensure election integrity ahead of the Oct. 24 vote in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Facebook says its election integrity strategy is in effect in B.C.

Content promoting voter suppression will be removed under the company’s community standards

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen at sunset in Ottawa, Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Supreme Court of Canada sides with women in RCMP pension dispute over job-sharing

The women said the RCMP pension plan breached their equality rights under the charter

(File photo)
BREAKING: Multiple shots fired on Columbia Street in Kamloops

The incident was first reported around 7:45 a.m.

Police in Nanaimo are searching for a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee. (File photo)
Customer throws hot coffee on employee through McDonald’s drive-thru window in Nanaimo

RCMP searching for suspect who could face assault charge

A woman arrives at a polling station to vote in the provincial election in the riding of Vancouver-Fraserview, in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday May 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mail-in ballot uptake in B.C. influenced by political leaning, geography

Voters in the most left-leaning ridings much more likely to request packages than in right-leaning

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer to spend life in prison, 25 years before parole

John Brittain murdered four people in a mid-day rampage in 2019; will likely spend rest of life behind bars

Most Read