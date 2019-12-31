The Salmon Arm Church of Christ held its first church service in its home in Salmon Arm on June 16 following the shooting on April 14. (File photo)

Shuswap church reaches out to fellow church in Texas after shooting

Leader offers support because Salmon Arm church experienced a similar tragedy in April

A Shuswap church has gained knowledge that, although unwanted, might be useful to a fellow church in Texas.

The West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, was the site of a fatal shooting during a church service on Sunday, Dec. 29. Media reports say two men were killed, both churchgoers and one a member of the church’s security team. Another man, the head of security, shot and killed the gunman.

Doug Kendig is a deacon at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ where one man was fatally shot and another wounded during a church service on Sunday, April 14. He explains that although there is no headquarters or overarching organization for Churches of Christ, they are a fellowship and hold the same beliefs.

Read more: Accused in Salmon Arm church shooting waives right to preliminary inquiry

Read more: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at church near Fort Worth, Texas

Kendig has written to the Texas church, telling its leadership about what happened in Salmon Arm and some of the after-effects. There hasn’t been time yet for a response.

“We’ll find out, but I think probably they would find it good to maybe hear from somebody who’s been through the same,” he said.

His letter included information about the move out of the Salmon Arm building following the shooting, and all the help and support the community offered the congregation. He also described how it took a while before members of the congregation could feel comfortable being back in the church building again.

Kendig said he provided his phone number and encouraged the Texas churchgoers to call if they wish.

The man charged in the Salmon Arm church shooting, Matrix Gathergood, is currently at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam where he awaits trial in BC Supreme Court. The case will return to court on Feb. 4 when a date for the trial is expected to be set.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penny the pudgy pit bull needs new foster family in Vernon
Next story
Penticton RCMP press charges following alleged car-jacking

Just Posted

Trans Canada Highway closed west of Revelstoke

Avalanche control is ongoing

Blankets, socks, gloves would be appreciated for people in Salmon Arm without housing

Lighthouse Shelter accepting items at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31 and morning of Jan. 1, regular hours Jan. 2

Downed tree closes westbound lane on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

AIM Roads calls North Okanagan and Shuswap highways hazardous, advises against travel

Salmon Arm RCMP recover stolen truck, handgun during arrest

Police say suspect attempted to flee, discarding items in the process

Tree down on highway north of Enderby

Single lane alternating traffic

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

Penticton RCMP press charges following alleged car-jacking

Jesse William Shawcross facing numerous charges after allegedly stealing five vehicles, fleeing

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Snowstorm drives up need for warm donations for Okanagan’s homeless

Upper Room Mission calls for hand warmers, warm clothes abd blankets

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

Trailer axle snaps on Summerland road

Trench had been dug during construction on Wharton Street

Penny the pudgy pit bull needs new foster family in Vernon

#PoundsOffOfPenny plan is well underway as pitty shakes weight

PET OF THE WEEK: Coop Coop (Cooper) is ready for a fresh start

Cat at Critteraid in Summerland would like to meet an experienced cat lady

B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’

Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Most Read