Shuswap Climate Action to give away seedlings to invest in the Earth

Earth Day coming up on April 22, seedling give-a-way planned for April 23 in Salmon Arm

About 200 seedlings will be given away at the Uptown Askew’s plaza by Shuswap Climate Action on Saturday, April 23 in honour of Earth Day on April 22 (File photo) Fir seedlings are in abundance in the Cariboo region in 2020. (Angie Mindus photo)

The theme for Earth Day this year – April 22 – is ‘Invest in Our Planet.’

Shuswap Climate Action is doing just that.

The group is holding its second annual Earth Day tree seedling giveaway in Salmon Arm on Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Uptown Askew’s plaza.

Members will be raffling off a garden prize (to be announced) donated from Pedro’s Garden Centre and a $50 gift certificate from Green Farm’s Nursery and Landscape.

Approximately 200 conifer seedlings and some poplar (cottonwood) cuttings will be given away so it’s suggested to come early.

Climate changeShuswap