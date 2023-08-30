Shuswap Community Foundation offering grants for wildfire recovery

Non-profits, charities can apply for funding to aid in community rebuilding projects

A Shuswap Community Foundation logo made to promote #ShuswapStrong in the wake of wildfires. The foundation announced the Emergency Response Grants program Aug. 30, 2023. (Shuswap Community Foundation image)

The Shuswap Community Foundation is stepping up efforts to aid those impacted by wildfires.

On the heels of launching its emergency response fund, the Shuswap Community Foundation (SCF) is rolling out an Emergency Response Grants program, which aims to help local organizations with projects that address both immediate and enduring effects of wildfires in the region through financial aid.

Registered charities, local non-profits and community groups can apply for the grants, which range in amount depending on the scope of the proposed project, explained the SCF in an Aug. 30 media release.

The program will offer community aid through food, shelter and psychological and emotional supportive initiatives, as well as infrastructure repair and restoration, which will fund projects aimed to rebuild public facilities and spaces damaged or destroyed by wildfire.

Community engagement is another facet of the grant program’s objectives, supporting initiatives that engage members of communities in rebuilding efforts and help to foster a sense of unity during recovery, said the SCF.

Resilience is also a focus, supporting projects that enhance the communities’ abilities to withstand future disasters, including preparedness workshops, community leader training and developing emergency response plans.

“Our commitment to the Shuswap region goes beyond granting funds; it’s about standing together as a community and tackling the challenges that impact us all,” said Shuswap Community Foundation executive director Roger Parenteau.

Detailed application information, eligibility requirements and funding priorities are available at shuswapfoundation.ca. Interested parties can also email info@shuswapfoundation.ca or call 250-832-5428.

The application period opens Sept. 1, 2023.

Read more: Evacuation order issued for Sorrento properties, firefighters spend night battling blaze

Read more: Shuswap financial institution to match donations for evacuee support

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Shuswap