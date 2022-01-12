The Columbia Shuswap Regional District reported a leak in Sorrento’s water system on Jan. 12, 2022. (File photo).

Shuswap community’s downtown affected by leak in water main

Columbia Shuswap Regional District said crews are working to restore service

Crews are responding to a water-main break in downtown Sorrento.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 12, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced a water leak had occurred in the downtown area, affecting service to residents and businesses.

A related news release said crews were “on scene attempting to find and repair the source of a water leak,” and that “water service will be affected for a few hours.” A corresponding notice of a water-main break, issued around 3:30 p.m. through the Alertable app, stated residents and businesses in the downtown area may be temporarily without water, or experience low water pressure as a result.

The regional district noted once the leak is fixed and water pressure is restored, customers may notice some non-harmful discolouration in their water.

The CSRD suggested running a cold bath or an outdoor hose for several minutes to eliminate any discolouration.

Sorrento’s water system may require additional work in the coming days. If so, residents will be notified.

