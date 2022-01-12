Shuswap community’s downtown affected by leak in water main

Columbia Shuswap Regional District said crews are working to restore service

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District reported a leak in Sorrento’s water system on Jan. 12, 2022. (File photo).

Crews are responding to a water-main break in downtown Sorrento.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 12, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced a water leak had occurred in the downtown area, affecting service to residents and businesses.

A related news release said crews were “on scene attempting to find and repair the source of a water leak,” and that “water service will be affected for a few hours.” A corresponding notice of a water-main break, issued around 3:30 p.m. through the Alertable app, stated residents and businesses in the downtown area may be temporarily without water, or experience low water pressure as a result.

The regional district noted once the leak is fixed and water pressure is restored, customers may notice some non-harmful discolouration in their water.

The CSRD suggested running a cold bath or an outdoor hose for several minutes to eliminate any discolouration.

Sorrento’s water system may require additional work in the coming days. If so, residents will be notified.

