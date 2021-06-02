Ron Essex receives the Public Safety Lifeline Volunteer Award for lifetime achievement from Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo on Friday, March 17, 2017. (File photo)

Ron Essex receives the Public Safety Lifeline Volunteer Award for lifetime achievement from Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo on Friday, March 17, 2017. (File photo)

Shuswap Emergency Program pays tribute to dedicated volunteer, Ron Essex

Amateur radio enthusiast earned provincial recognition for lifetime achievement

A former Shuswap teacher-librarian, emergency program volunteer and amateur radio enthusiast is being remembered for his tireless volunteerism.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and the Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) are paying tribute to the late Ron Essex, referred to as one of SEP’s most tireless volunteers.

According to a June 1 CSRD media release, Essex had been a dedicated emergency support services volunteer since the Silver Creek wildfire of 1998 and he assisted in the formation of SEP. Essex attended his last volunteer meeting just over a week ago.

“Ron always had this, ‘I’m here, what can I do to help?’ attitude. You would give him a task and you knew he would get it done,” says Cathy Semchuk, SEP facilitator.

The CSRD release noted Essex was willing to step in on a moment’s notice to fill any role in an emergency, although he particularly enjoyed his associations with Shuswap Amateur Radio Club, working in logistics and documenting everything in photos.

“A self-described pencil-pusher, Essex was always the team member who could be counted on to get paperwork done ­− and done right,” reads the release.

Read more: Volunteer honoured for lifetime service

Read more: Searing memories of the 1998 Silver Creek wildfire in the Shuswap

Already the recipient of several awards, in 2017 Essex received a Public Safety Lifeline Volunteer Award for lifetime achievement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, recognizing him for his longstanding commitment and service through amateur radio clubs.

In 1993, Essex earned his basic qualification in amateur radio and joined the Shuswap Amateur Radio Club (SARC) and the Salmon Arm Seniors Radio Club.

He retired in 1998 after 35 years of teaching in the public school system, the last 31 years as teacher-librarian in what was then Shuswap Junior Secondary. About a month later, SARC was asked by then emergency program co-ordinator Gordon Pelletier to provide assistance with future emergencies. The call for help came sooner than anyone expected with the July 29 ignition of the Silver Creek fire on Fly Hills. Through the event, Essex did radio work and helped with public information phone lines.

Essex would provide vital support in emergency responses to several future wildfires.

In 2005, Essex was named the Provincial Emergency Program (PEP) Communications Volunteer of the Year. In the same year, he received a Certificate of Special Recognition from PEP. In 2014 the Shuswap Amateur Radio Club awarded him a lifetime membership.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Previous story
Garage fully engulfed in flames near Predator Ridge south of Vernon

Just Posted

Ron Essex receives the Public Safety Lifeline Volunteer Award for lifetime achievement from Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo on Friday, March 17, 2017. (File photo)
Shuswap Emergency Program pays tribute to dedicated volunteer, Ron Essex

Amateur radio enthusiast earned provincial recognition for lifetime achievement

Bulldogs Boxing instructor Jordyn Konrad goes for a spin in Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap-Revelstoke’s stationary bike challenge on Tuesday, June 1. A team from Bulldogs took turns at the bike, helping to support CMHA’s Ride Don’t Hide event. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm residents invited to choose own adventure for Ride Don’t Hide

CMHA’s annual fundraiser, awareness campaign runs through June

Daybreak Rotary Club members Darrell Goodman and Mel Arnold were handing out lobster dinners to drive-through supporters of the club's Lobsterfest at the Shaw Centre on May 29, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
Daybreak Rotary Club’s Lobsterfest returns to Salmon Arm, drive-through style

Club held their biggest fundraiser of the year at the Shaw Centre on Saturday, May 29

Salmon Arm RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
Young suspect in Blind Bay vandalism turned in to Salmon Arm RCMP

Police investigating other incidents involving suspect

An RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
Blind Bay man has vehicle stolen, recovered all in one morning

Police say 29-year-old suspect has outstanding warrants in Saskatchewan

Kelowna students learn how to fight forest fires through SD23 program (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News).
Central Okanagan students train to fight wildfires

The students battled a pretend blaze in Joe Rich off Three Forks Road

Montreal Canadiens’ Nick Suzuki (14) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Blake Wheeler (26) and Derek Forbort (24) defend during first-period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Canadiens beat Jets 5-3 in Game 1, Montreal forward Jake Evans taken off on stretcher

Victory was marred when Evans had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher after he scored an empty-net goal

Kelowna Law Courts. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News file)
Former Kelowna Mountie pleads guilty to breach of trust

Brian Burkett also faces a number of civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault, inappropriate messages

215 orange ribbons were tied to a B.C. school’s fence to honour the 215 children found dead at a former residential school in Kamloops. (Deb Meissner/Black Press)
Penticton Indian Band grateful for outpouring of support after ‘sickening’ Kamloops discovery

The band is accepting donations towards an eternal flame for the Residential School Survivors Memorial

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Are school closures discriminatory?

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

A garage fire burning at a home on Commonage Road has Vernon and BC Wildfire firefighters on scene battling the blaze. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Garage fully engulfed in flames near Predator Ridge south of Vernon

BC Wildfire Service has the structure fire under control; grass fire being held

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C.’s mandatory mask order could be gone as soon as July as COVID-19 infection rates fall and vaccination rises. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections below 200 for second day Wednesday

71% of adults vaccinated, ahead of travel target for June 15

Carter Metz, number 10 on Team Purple, runs for home plate where catcher Caleb Gawley of The Orange Tigers awaits. The teams tied 9-9 on June 1, 2021. (Rebecca Scott-Contributed)
Photos: Salmon Arm minor baseball swings back into action

Spectators are not currently allowed at games, including parents, but kids are excited to be back

A recent UBC study found 8 in 10 trans boys and 6 in 10 trans girls in B.C. said they’d been bullied in the past year. (Unsplash)
B.C.’s gender-diverse teens 6x more likely to experience ‘extreme stress’: UBC study

Researchers say family and school support can cushion the blow of bullying for these students

Most Read