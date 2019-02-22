Shuswap facility adds 60 long-term care beds

Mount Ida Mews chief nursing officer Tara-Lee Calhoun and Vantage Living Inc. President Melanie Reinhardt join Neskonlith Indian Band Coun. Louis Thomas as he provides opening remarks for the Friday, Feb. 22 grand opening of the complex-care facility’s second phase. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Long-term care options for seniors in Salmon Arm has expanded by 60 beds with the completion of phase 2 of Mount Ida Mews’ complex-care facility.

A grand opening ceremony for phase 2, located at 100 5th Ave. SE, was held Friday afternoon, Feb. 22.

The addition includes 60 new beds for people with complex-care needs who can no longer live at home with supports.

Interior Health awarded the contract to provide the additional beds to Vantage Living Inc.

“Vantage Living added these beds to the existing Mount Ida Mews, the 72-bed long-term care home that opened in 2012,” states a related news release. “The new portion of the facility is directly across the driveway from the pre-existing home, and brings the total number of beds at the facility to 132.”

Services at Mount Ida Mews include personal care such as assistance with activities of daily living and medication management; care for seniors in the mild to advanced stages of dementia; and care for physically frail seniors.

The facility design reflects an aging, more medically complex population. Consideration has also been paid to cultural safety and First Nations engagement, achieved through consultation with the local indigenous community.

“We are very proud to partner with Interior Health to provide quality senior care to the residents of Salmon Arm,” said Vantage Living Inc President Melanie Reinhardt. “The expansion of Mount Ida Mews will create 48 new jobs for nurses, health-care assistants and hospitality workers in the community.

“We look forward to continuing to nurture our partnership with the community of Salmon Arm and thank everyone who was involved in bringing this project to life.”

