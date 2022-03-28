Shuswap family donating land for park in Blind Bay

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board supported entering a parkland donation agreement with David Arthur Barnard and Western Tree Seeds Ltd. for a 2.238 hectare (5.53 acre) parcel of land in Blind Bay. (CSRD image)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board has gratefully given its support to an agreement with a Shuswap family for the donation of parkland in Blind Bay.

At its March 17 meeting, the board approved a recommendation from staff, subject to subdivision approval, that the CSRD enter a parkland donation agreement with David Arthur Barnard and Western Tree Seeds Ltd. for a 2.238 hectare (5.53 acre) parcel of land, as well as a statutory right-of-way agreement, for an adjacent .105-hectare (.26-acre) parcel in Blind Bay. Both parcels are situated between Blind Bay Road and Cedar Drive.

Community services team leader Ryan Nitchie said staff have been working with the property owner on this agreement since 2018. In a report to the board, he explained the Barnard family has owned the property since the early 1900s.

“The owners indicated that their donation was the wish of their father who wanted to see a portion of the property used by the public as a passive park and/or arboretum,” wrote Nitchie.

Nitchie said the property owners are in the process of subdividing the property and are offering substantially more parkland donation than is required under the Local Government Act in return for a tax-deductible receipt for the valuation of the land being donated.

“The owner is also proposing to grant a statutory right-of-way over a portion of the remaining property for public use as a park,” said Nitchie.

One tax receipt would be in the amount of $735,294.63 to Barnard, and another for $45,028.73 to Western Tree Seeds Ltd.

Nitchie explained the park would consist of passive use trails and greenspace, with some specific trees planted and interpretive signage.

Area C South Shuswap Director Paul Demenok said the park, with its safe walking space, will be a welcome addition to the community.

Nitchie said subject to budget planning sessions for next year, staff would be happy to move on making the park “a thing” as soon as possible.

Board chair Kevin Flynn noted the Barnard family’s legacy extends to Salmon Arm’s Mt. Ida Nursery, run by Brett Barnard.

Read more: North Fork dream now a reality

Read more: Sowing seeds for reforestation in Salmon Arm

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District