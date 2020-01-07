Shuswap family get crafty to help animals affected by Australian bush fires

Mother and son use their sewing abilities to craft pouches and blankets

Jude Caswell shows off some bat wraps, a small blanket with an attached pillow that caregivers can wrap the bats in. (Photo submitted)

A Shuswap family is joining forces with thousands of arts and crafts enthusiasts to help animals affected by the fires in Australia.

Upon hearing the devastating news of the fires that have destroyed more than 1,700 homes and reportedly killed millions of wild animals, Jessica Caswell of Salmon Arm knew she couldn’t sit idly by. Inspired by several Facebook groups, she enlisted the help of her son and started making custom textiles for animals affected by the fires.

Among these animal garments are bat wraps, a small blanket with an attached pillow that caregivers can wrap the bats in, nests for now homeless birds and different sized pouches for marsupials of various ages.

Together the mother and son duo have made 10 items over the course of just a few days. The crafts will be sent to a hub before being distributed to various wildlife centres and camps.

“Seeing the news, it’s heartbreaking what’s happening there,” Caswell said, her voice cracking with emotion. “We’re big animal fans in our house so we just thought – anything we can do to help.”

To be a part of their mission, the pair is looking for donations of materials or assistance with shipping costs. Caswell can be contacted at jessica_caswell@hotmail.ca.

Jessica and her son Jude are far from alone in their humanitarian crafting endeavours. The Canadian Animal Rescue Craft group on Facebook has more than 4,500 members who share patterns and advice on how to create various crafts for animals. The Animal Rescue Craft Guild, a worldwide Facebook group with similar goals has nearly 125,000 members.

