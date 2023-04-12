Shuswap family struggles to find affordable housing for three generations

Ed and Christine Doerfling struggled to find affordable housing and are now looking to help their son, his oldest daughter and their pets, including a therapy dog, find housing before May 1, 2023. (Ed Doerfling/ Facebook)

A Shuswap family says more needs to be done to help Canadians as they experience their own challenges with housing, discrimination and the fear of becoming homeless.

For 11 years, Ed and Christine Doerfling have been renting a four-bedroom house in Swansea Point, living with their son and his daughters. Last July, their landlady raised the rent to $1,200 and let the Doerflings stay, with the plan to demolish the house and have the family relocate by May 1, 2023.

With the deadline fast approaching, all three generations of the Doerfling family face a tough housing market.

Ed said he has no hard feelings about the eviction, stating the house is falling apart and it doesn’t make sense to fix it up anymore.

“She’s one of the best landladies we’ve ever had, and I don’t blame her,” said Ed. “We got a new roof when we moved in because the last people didn’t take care of anything, but now sockets are falling out, it’s been added on from a single-wide trailer so it’s all sinking downhill, it’s toast.”

The couple struggled receiving any government help as Ed lost his citizenship papers from 1969. Ed was born in Germany and moved to Canada at five years old, gaining citizenship at age 23. Immigration services cited a $500 bill and a years’ wait time for new papers.

Every property the Doerfling’s looked at was either too far away from town or too expensive on Ed’s stress leave income. His wife is undergoing cancer treatments and fell badly a few times recently, injuring her legs and furthering the need for the Doerflings to settle into a new home.

Ed and Christine were fortunate in finding a place within their budget and close enough to make it to town for Christine’s appointments at the hospital.

“We were just about to give up,” said Ed. “Now, the issue is with my son.”

READ MORE: Firefighters in Salmon Arm respond to calls over weekend involving people living rough

Still living in the house in Swansea Point, Ed’s son Steve has had less luck in his search. He’s looking for a place for himself, his oldest daughter, their two cats and his eight-month-old service dog. Steve said his dog is an incredible help with his agoraphobia, the fear of leaving the house, and other mental health struggles and he can’t live without her.

“I’ll live in a tent in the bush with her before I would get rid of her,” he said. “Anywhere I go, she comes with me.”

The struggle to find pet-friendly housing that fits within a budget of disability payments is even harder, said Steve. He said he can maybe afford up to $1,500 a month, but that’s cutting it very close with his other bills.

Steve said he’s had to look much farther away from Salmon Arm, where his girlfriend lives, than he’d like and has a lead on a possible rental in Vernon, but is tired of the uncertainty.

As well, Steve has a lot of supplies for his many hobbies that keep him busy, including paint, wood carving tools and knife making materials. He said he hasn’t seen any rentals in his budget with enough storage.

“Those things help me feel sane,” said Steve. “If I keep my hands busy, I’m okay. If not… it’s hard.”

Steve said his disability payments are also a point of discrimination with prospective landlords. He said he doesn’t have a credit card because of his status and often, when a prospective landlord finds out he’ll be paying with disability cheques, they don’t reply.

“I’m shunned about it,” he said. “They’ll say it’s not a feasible income, but it is 100 per cent steady. I can’t get fired, I’m not going to lose my income.”

Both Ed and Steve share the mindset that not enough is being done to help Canadians.

Ed said he believes strongly in helping others, and he has no issue with aiding other countries in need, but asks about local people and seniors like himself and his wife who are struggling.

“Surely we should start in our own backyard,” said Ed. “Where’s the help from the government for us?”

“Take care of us all together,” agreed Steve.

READ MORE: Beloved blue-listed Shuswap resident to be celebrated at White Lake Turtle Festival

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HousingRentalsShuswap