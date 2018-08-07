Scotch Creek fire. (Jennifer Crawford/Facebook)

Update: Shuswap fire crews respond to structure fire in Scotch Creek

Local firefighters responded to scene, BC Wildfire Service prepared to assist

Update

Shuswap fire crews responded to a house fire in the Scotch Creek area at approximately 4 p.m. Aug. 7, which was emitting black smoke and appeared to be a new wildfire. The fire was located on Leopold Road in the Thompson Hill area.

Firefighters responded to the blaze as the BC Wildfire Service prepared to join them with tanker aircraft if the fire posed a risk of expanding.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries as a result.

Original story

Crews are responding to an interface fire in the Scotch Creek area.

The Scotch Creek/Lee Creek Fire Department and the Celista are responding. BC Wildfire Service crews are also mobilizing.

Social media posts indicate the fire is across from Copper Island.

Bird dog and tanker aircraft are responding to the fire.

