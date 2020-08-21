The Columbia Shuswap Regional District deployed a pair of Ranchero firefighters to assist the Christie Mountain wildfire on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Shuswap firefighters deployed to Christie Mountain wildfire in Penticton

Pair from Ranchero Fire Department join Falkland and White lake firefighters

Another pair of North Okanagan-Shuswap firefighters have been deployed to assist with suppression efforts at Penticton’s Christie Mountain wildfire.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services Co-ordinator Sean Coubrough said he received a call around noon Friday, Aug. 21, from the provincial office of the fire commissioner requesting additional support in fighting the 2,000 hectare Penticton fire. Coubrough said a two-person team was deployed along with a fire tender with large tank and pump.

“The concern now is with the the changing weather conditions and possible windshift and the possible unknowns they can bring, they wanted to makes sure they have the resources they need to fight that,” said Coubrough.

Read more: Falkland firefighters assist with Pentiction blaze

Read more: ‘Have a bag packed and ready to go’: BC Wildfire tells Penticton resident

Deployed were Ranchero firefighters Len Youden, the CSRD’s Fire Smart co-ordinator, and Darnell Krusel, who also serves as a CSRD live fire instructor and is long-time member of the CSRD’s Structural Protection Unit, and has been on other wildfire deployments.

This is the second team to be delpoyed from the CSRD to Penticton. On Tuesday, Nathan Martin and Cpt. Chad Graham of the Falkland Fire Department travelled to Penticton with a water tender to assist the BC Wildfire Service. Graham has since returned and White Lake firefighter and former chief, Jayson Tracy, is in Penticton assisting Martin.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked Trail grave without his family’s consent

Just Posted

Six new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in health authority region since the start of the pandemic is 417

Shuswap firefighters deployed to Christie Mountain wildfire in Penticton

Pair from Ranchero Fire Department join Falkland and White lake firefighters

Woman charged with assault after drunken brawl and stabbing in Chase

Broken bottle used in a fight between two young women which led to a larger melee

Alleged dispute over dogs in North Shuswap leads to seizure of 21 guns

Chase RCMP arrest man in Seymour Arm for uttering threats and mischief

Largest Shuswap wildfire being held, no growth expected

Crews have begun the laborious task of building a fire guard around the Barriere Pass FSR fire.

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked Trail grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Police on RCMP patrol boat pull man out of choppy waters on Skaha Lake

The man had been windsurfing on a catamaran blown over by heavy winds

Snowbirds prepare to leave Kamloops airport following crash

Kamloops airport manager Ed Ratuski said the planes have been getting ready to depart

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

‘Have a bag packed and ready to go’: BC Wildfire tells Penticton residents

Residents are urged to prepared in case they need to leave their homes

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

EDITORIAL: It has always been ‘okay to be white,’ it’s a racist way of legitimizing white privilege

It’s time to do more than just take inventory of your advantages, it’s time to use them to make change

Most Read