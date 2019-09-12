Firefighters rushed to the scene of a structure fire in the 1200 block of Notch Hill Road on Sept. 11. (Maryanne Gooding Photo)

Shuswap firefighters extinguish blaze at Notch Hill home

Fire started in early evening on Sept. 11. Firefighters able to save structure.

Firefighters rushed to a blaze in the 1200 block of Notch Hill Road early in the evening of Sept. 11.

CSRD fire services co-ordinator Sean Coubrough said firefighters from the Shuswap and White Lake departments responded to reports of the the modular-style home on fire. Coubrough said it was a challenging blaze to extinguish as it had already reached the attic when firefighters arrived, leaving them to hunt for hot spots.

Coubrough said the fire appears to have been started by an electric heater. The residents of the building had just arrived home when the fire started and called it in. He said the firefighters were able to save the structure despite damage to the inside.

Coubrough credited the two fire departments for a great job of working together to keep the structure standing.

The BC Ambulance Service were at the scene on standby and the Chase RCMP also attended.

