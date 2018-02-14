Sicamous firefighters Jessy Horsfield and Dan Roddick stare up at Calgary’s Bow building. (Photo contributed)

Shuswap firefighters preparing to climb for charity

Sicamous’ Dan Roddick and Jessy Horsfield training for Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge

Team Time to Bail will be gearing up for another 55-storey climb for charity.

On April 29, Sicamous firefighters Dan Roddick and Jessy Horsfield will be in Calgary to take part in the Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge.

The challenge involves ascending 1,204 stairs (775-vertical feet) in the Bow Building, as fast as they can, while dressed in full firefighter turnout gear. The goal is to raise funds for Wellspring Calgary, an organization that provides programs, resources and support to people living with cancer along with their caregivers.

“The stairclimb is to help raise money and awareness for firefighters and all people who are battling cancer, to help show them there are resources available and that they’re not alone in it,” said Roddick. “There are many people who have their backs and willing to go to great lengths to help them.”

As team Time to Bail, this will be Roddick and Horsfield’s second go at the event. Roddick said they knew they wanted to do it again when they completed last year’s grueling climb in approximately 28 minutes.

The two are currently training for April with a goal of shaving last year’s time down to 20 minutes or less.

“We’re both able to train a lot more this year in our full turnout gear and with weighted vests and things like that to make it more difficult for us in training so it’s easier for us in actuality,” said Roddick.

The Sicamous firefighters are funding their own way to the climb, and are only looking for donations for Wellspring. Donations can be made to Roddick and/or Horsfield at calgarystairclimb.com.

Previous story
WestJet diverts flight in B.C. due to fire warning light
Next story
UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Just Posted

IH declares an end to meningococcal disease outbreak

No additional cases reported since Dec. 28, 2017

City supports outdoor school application

Salmon Arm council adds extra measure of support to school district’s submission to land commission

Marijuana legislation raising more questions

Shuswap elected officials and dispensaries concerned with planned summer roll-out.

Fire forces family from home

Sicamous firefighters knock out blaze at Mara Lakeview mobile park

Update: Snowfall alert cancelled for Shuswap, Revelstoke, North Thompson

Okanagan expecting snow, but in amounts of 5 cm or less, travellers urged to be cautious

Video: Cinematic curling

Kids in Salmon Arm came out for a game and a movie during the youth curling bonspiel event

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Kelowna West voters head to the polls

Voters in the Kelowna West riding hit the polls today to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

OSO takes a trip through Italian Goliaths

The OSO presents Viva L’Italia in Kelowna Feb. 16, Penticton Feb. 17 and Vernon Feb. 18

Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Every piece of plastic that reserachers found in Burrard Inlet was contaminated

Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program celebrating 47 years of helping folks out

UPDATE: 14 people hurt in ‘catastrophic’ school shooting

Shooter is in custody, police say

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while Westjet takes accepts a much broader range

UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley says sexual misconduct claims are ‘unsubstantiated’

Most Read