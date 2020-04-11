Firefighters responded to a halted train at the Fredrickson Road crossing on Saturday, April 11. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap firefighters respond to halted train in Notch Hill

Firefighters investigated one of the engines in the middle of the train before it moved on.

A train is moving again after being examined by Shuswap firefighters.

The freight came to a halt shortly after 9 a.m. on the morning of April 11 and members of the Shuswap Volunteer Fire Department were seen examining one of the locomotives in the centre of the train in Notch Hill, at the Fredrickron Road railway crossing.

Read More: The COVID-19 coronavirus has forced many groups to adapt and change the way they normally operate, including churches.

Read More: 50 trees to be planted in Blackburn Park marking Shuswap Naturalist Club’s anniversary

A bystander on scene said the firefighters had climbed onto the locomotive. The train eventually moved west away from the crossing.

The fire department has not yet returned a request for comment.

More to come.

Read More: Falkland Stampede postponed due to COVID-19

Read More: B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Falkland Stampede postponed due to COVID-19
Next story
Second inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Okanagan Correctional Centre

Just Posted

Second inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Okanagan Correctional Centre

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides updates on Okanagan’s two outbreaks

50 trees to be planted in Blackburn Park marking Shuswap Naturalist Club’s anniversary

Initial plantings to mark Earth Day on April 22

Shuswap firefighters respond to halted train in Notch Hill

Firefighters investigated one of the engines in the middle of the train before it moved on.

Charities gain awareness through ‘Do Some Good’

Black Press Media joins local tech company Do Some Good to support community causes

40-vehicle gratitude parade offers thanks and support to Salmon Arm’s essential workers

Outing organized by Dr’Agonize dragon boat team

B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

B.C. has 482 active confirmed cases as of Saturday

Despite long-weekend travellers, B.C. has no plans to implement restrictions

Dr. Bonnie Henry continues urging non-essential travellers to stay home

COVID-19: Alberta to send protective equipment, ventilators to B.C., Quebec, Ontario

Health Minister says Alberta has an abundance of equipment to deal with COVID-19

B.C. custody case highlights uncharted territory for split parents amid COVID-19

She’s a nurse, he operates a demolition company and both just want to keep their young son safe

Falkland Stampede postponed due to COVID-19

The annual stampede attended by thousands each year is now scheduled for late August

Long weekend vacationers flood to rural Princeton, cause stir for government, RCMP

RDOS director says local government’s hands are tied; “This is provincial issue”

Body found in North Thompson River in Kamloops

The RCMP are asking anybody who had contact with Brandon Malkinson since March 25 to call them.

Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the money will begin to flow within two to five weeks

B.C. Mediation launches ‘quarantine conflicts’ service for people living together

Service addresses COVID-19 conflicts with roommates, family members but also employers

Most Read