Firefighters are attacking a blaze at a Blind Bay residence near the intersection of Bayview Road and Centennial Drive. (Tracy Brooks photo)

Firefighters are attacking a residential blaze in Blind Bay.

Shuswap Fire Department firefighters are in the process of fighting a residential structure fire involving a log home near the intersection of Bayview Road and Centennial Drive.

The Observer will provide more information as details become available.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter