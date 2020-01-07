Eagle Bay firefighters responded to wires on the road on Dec. 31, 2019. Buried in snow, the still energized wires ignited the asphalt beneath. (Eagle Bay Fire Department photo)

Shuswap firefighters warn of dangers of downed, damaged power lines

Eagle Bay Fire Department cautions public to keep safe distance, call 911

Recent incidents of downed or damaged power lines have prompted Shuswap firefighters to issue a public service reminder.

The Eagle Bay Fire Department put out the reminder on its Facebook page on Jan. 4, explaining they’ve responded to multiple recent call outs for trees on wires, wires on the road, trees on fire, wires pulled away from houses, etc. While some of the downed wires were observed arcing, moving or accompanied by open flame, most of the time there was nothing to indicate any real danger.

“Do not be fooled by the lack of ‘telltale signs,’” the fire department warns. “These ‘dead wires’ can be energized at any time.

“The power lines coming into Eagle Bay are carrying approximately 14,000 volts. FOURTEEN THOUSAND VOLTS. Each of the uppermost wires. The silver coloured wires that HAVE NO INSULATION. 14K each. And there is usually NO WAY OF KNOWING whether or not the line is energized.”

BC Hydro advises keeping a distance of 10 metres (33 feet) from downed or damaged lines and dialing 911 to inform that a line is down and/or damaged.

“So if a tree is touching the wire, you need to stay that minimum distance away from the tree,” cautions the fire department. “Occasionally, the wires may land on something that will conduct electricity great distances such as a wire or metal fence, a steel building or metal pipes.”

On Dec. 31, Eagle Bay firefighters were doing emergency traffic control at the scene of “wires down ” across from the road from Eagle Bay Mercantile.

“After several hours, the wire that was now buried in snow came to life and put on a pretty good show –humming, buzzing, snapping, dancing. The asphalt actually caught on fire underneath the snow.

“It was a great wake up call for us to never let our guard down on these ‘routine calls.’”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

e line is energized.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap firefighters warn of dangers of downed, damaged power lines
Next story
Uber to let riders use pin codes to help identify right car

Just Posted

Shuswap firefighters warn of dangers of downed, damaged power lines

Eagle Bay Fire Department cautions public to keep safe distance, call 911

Shuswap residents go out of their way to help folks in seniors complex

People in Sicamous jump to assist with snow clearing after storms

Another 10 centimetres of snow expected for the Shuswap

Winter storm warning in effect along Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Storm damage closes Tsútswecw park in North Shuswap, trees fall on cabin

Provincial park where thousands come to view sockeye salmon run temporarily off limits

Column: Too much snow brings challenges to Larch Hills

Trail Tales by Marcia Beckner

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

HERGOTT: Blind hazards in traffic

Lawyer Paul Hergott finishes part three of a three part series

Kelowna Rockets’ captain Nolan Foote returns home with gold after World Junior Championships

Team Canada defeated Team Russia 4-3 to capture their 18th gold medal in tournament history

Kelowna, Salmon Arm among top 10 best cities to work by BC Business survey

Kelowna top in Okanagan at 5th, Salmon Arm comes 7th, Vernon grabs 24th and Penticton comes 31st

Company says work delay possible as it seeks meeting over B.C. pipeline dispute

The 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline is being built as part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Giant ape on the loose in Penticton

This giant gorilla has been spotted gallivanting around town

‘It’s the trip from hell’ Okanagan-bound WestJet passengers face further delays in Calgary

Passengers on route to Penticton from Calgary have been trying to get home since yesterday

Italian harpsichordist brings tour to Salmon Arm

Marco Vitale to perform at St. John’s Anglican Church on Thursday, Jan. 9

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve

Most Read