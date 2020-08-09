Shelley Witzky, an Adams Lake Indian Band Councillor, and Sutra Brett, with the Shuswap Trail Alliance, examine some of the preliminary models for the Secwépemc Landmarks and Trail Sign project. One of the landmarks will be placed near the wharf at Marine Park in Salmon Arm. (File Photo)

Shuswap First Nations landmark project gets $10,000 boost

The funds received from the Heritage Legacy Fund will assist research and design of the project.

The group of First Nations, municipalities and community groups working on the Secwépemc Landmarks Project are being spurred on after receiving a $10,000 heritage legacy grant.

The Shuswap Trail Alliance has partnered with the Splátsin, Adams Lake and Neskonlith Bands as well as the City of Salmon Arm and the Province of British Columbia to bring sculptures and trailhead posts celebrating Secwépemc culture to the Shuswap.

Read More: Opening night lineup for online Roots & Blues festival released

Read More: Floating concert to shake Shuswap Lake

The completed project will see the installation of eight Secwépemc landmark sculptures with interpretive panels featuring oral histories and traditional place names and stories about the Shuswap Lake region. One-hundred trailhead posts will also be installed.

The $10,000 received from the Heritage Legacy Fund will help with the research, design, publishing and installation of the interpretive panels. An advisory group of Secwépemc elders from the four local bands will guide the work on the project.

Read More: North Okanagan ranch needs support to stay afloat

Read More: Pup stolen from Vernon temporary shelter reunited with owner

Six of the interpretive panels will be situated next to landmarks on well-visited access points and trail systems in the Shuswap. The other two will be located next to the two main Secwépemc landmark sculptures located in Memorial Park in Chase and Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm.

“The interpretive panels will engage both locals and visitors alike in learning about Secwépemc cultural landscapes and the social and ecological importance of the Shuswap Lakes region,” a statement from the project organizers reads.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tech mogul growing North Okanagan’s wine industry

Just Posted

QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

In what has been described as a post-truth era, how much do you know about truth and lies?

Shuswap First Nations landmark project gets $10,000 boost

The funds received from the Heritage Legacy Fund will assist research and design of the project.

Opening night lineup for online Roots & Blues festival released

The first night of the festival on Aug. 14 will be stacked with favourites from previous years

Video: Enraged man terrifies staff and customers at Blind Bay restaurant

Video on Facebook shows the man hurling profanity at workers during the dinner rush on Aug. 7.

EDITORIAL: Managing wildfires

Wildfires have the potential to cause significant damage within our province

53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths cap off week of high infection rates in B.C.

Roughly 1,500 people are self-isolating because they either have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it

VIDEO: Internet famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer explores Vancouver Island

Gurdeep Pandher spreads joy through dance, forms cross-cultural connections amid pandemic

Tech mogul growing North Okanagan’s wine industry

The founder of online dating site Plenty of Fish is developing 900 acres in Vernon

Fentanyl-laced powder being sold as cocaine in Kamloops

Interior Health has released a warning about very strong fentanyl in Kamloops

Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

On any given day of the year, there are several strange, silly or serious holidays to observe

North Okanagan ranch needs support to stay afloat

Founded in 1867, a fundraiser has been launched for the Historic O’Keefe Ranch

Pup stolen from Vernon temporary shelter reunited with owner

Nicola Sanders says her son’s puppy was ‘overjoyed’ to see her owner again

Moving on: Tanev scores 11 seconds into OT as Canucks oust Wild

Vancouver beats Minnesota 5-4 to move into first round of NHL playoffs

Number of Kelowna-linked COVID-19 cases grows to 159

Interior Health reported four new cases region-wide on Friday, 18 remain active

Most Read