Vahlleri Semeniuk, manager at Second Harvest food bank, stands next to a prepared bag of food ready to be picked up on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap food bank gets innovative for self quarantining residents

Second Harvest sets up system to keep people fed

For Shuswap residents unable to leave their homes out of fear of spreading or catching COVID-19, help is available.

The Second Harvest food bank in Salmon Arm is working to provide free food to those self quarantining in the wake of the pandemic. By creating prepared bags of food, the food bank hopes to substantially reduce the number of people entering the building while serving as many people as possible.

Read more: Large meat donation overwhelms Salmon Arm food bank staff

Read more: Wet weather diminishes donations for Salmon Arm food bank

“We’re doing our very best to try and accommodate,” said Vahlleri Semeniuk, manager at Second Harvest. “A standard bag which will pretty much give you the basics of what you need to put food on your table.”

The bags can contain a variety of items including milk, eggs, bread, sweets, potatoes, onions and other vegetables.

Semeniuk said she has received many calls from people asking if the food bank is still operating and what the hours are. One such caller was from the North Okanagan-Shuswap Brain Injury Society, asking if the prepared bags could be delivered to the homes of some of its members.

Read more: The spread of COVID-19 virus making its mark in Salmon Arm

Read more: First COVID-19 case confirmed in Revelstoke

An arrangement was made where organization volunteers can come by Second Harvest and pick up bags for the people in need of them. A similar arrangement is also in the works for providing food bags to elders of the Secwepemc First Nations.

The food bank, which operates on Wednesdays between 4:30 and 6 p.m. and Fridays between 1:30 and 3 p.m., serves approximately 200 people each week. Previously five or more people at a time would be allowed in to select their food but in an effort to reduce exposure, the food bank is setting a limit of three people at a time.

“We’re hoping that will do two things: allow people to feel more comfortable about coming and not getting into a smaller space and also it will help us mitigate all the people trying to get through the doors in an hour and a half,” Semeniuk said.

Read more: Only one case of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

Read more: Second presumptive case of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Semeniuk went on to say she doesn’t know how many people will be able to get through in the hour and a half window using the new model.

David Byers, community services director for the Salvation Army in Salmon Arm, said the food bank there is taking similar precautions.

“We’re still open, everything we were doing before we are still doing, we’re just doing it on a much smaller scale, fewer people in at a time,” Byers said.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231
Next story
Elderly Okanagan couple reflect on leaving Philippines, entering self-quarantine

Just Posted

Shuswap food bank gets innovative for self quarantining residents

Second Harvest sets up system to keep people fed

Chances, most pubs close due to COVID-19 concerns in the Shuswap

Management group says closure is in response to mandatory reduction of group gatherings

Shuswap seniors facilities keeping residents safe in face of COVID-19

In the name of caution, large gatherings and non-essential visits suspended at care homes

City of Salmon Arm takes the big leap in response to COVID-19

Mayor says some people will say decision is over-reacting, he hopes it’s too much, not too little

Okanagan College cancels face-to-face classes while transitioning to online education

The remaining in-person classes will cease at the end of the week

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

QUIZ: Are you ready for spring?

To mark the first day of spring, take this short 10-question quiz

B.C. couple anxiously awaits flight home after spending $15K to get home from Morocco

The pair hope to fly to Victoria via Paris and Toronto after leaving Casablanca Thursday

‘Everybody’s in the same boat’: Tourism operators starting to see COVID-19 cancellations

Destination BC implementing multi-phased emergency management and recovery marketing plans

Elderly Okanagan couple reflect on leaving Philippines, entering self-quarantine

Staying postitive the most important thing amid global pandemic, says 78-year-old

North Okanagan man’s tires slashed while fishing

“Fishing was good, expensive fish though: two new tires and a tow to Lumby”

Stop flushing sanitary wipes: Town of Oliver

Sanitary wipes have been flying off shelves due to COVID-19 but they wreak havoc on sewer systems

Okanagan Indian Band closes facilities for three weeks

Band taking all precautions in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Island family still mourns teen’s gruesome murder as killers’ parole approaches

Proctor’s aunt says murder is ‘like a disease, a festering mass of emotion’

Most Read