Shuswap has received $100,000 in wildfire risk reduction grants from the provincial government

The grant is part of $6 million provided to 85 municipalities, regional districts and First Nations

Grant money money goes towards fuel, cross-training, education, planning, vegetation management and FireSmart activities on private land. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has received $100,000 wildfire risk reduction grants from the provincial government.

The money is part of more than $6 million in community resiliency investment grants provided to 85 municipalities, regional districts and First Nations throughout the province.

The money goes towards fuel, cross-training, education, planning, vegetation management and FireSmart activities on private land in the Kamloops fire centre.

“Community resiliency investment funding will help Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities increase their resiliency to wildfire threats,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “The program is designed to support projects at the local level to help keep British Columbians safe.”

The program was established in September 2018 with $50 million to assist local governments and First Nations to lower wildfire risks around their communities. As part of the 2019 provincial budget, the B.C. government has provided an additional $10 million.

Some of the top recipients of the grant are Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality which received $124,200, the City of Kamloops with $264,300 and the Neskonlith Indian Band with $200,000.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter