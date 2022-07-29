Shuswap Healing Centre: Conceptual design revealed for planned Sicamous building

The District of Sicamous released a conceptual design of the Shuswap Healing Centre being planned for 200 Main St. on July 29, 2022. (District of Sicamous image)

The District of Sicamous has unveiled a preliminary exterior design of the community’s future Shuswap Healing Centre.

According to the district, the design was crafted though a visioning process facilitated by Douglas Cardinal, a world- renowned Indigenous architect, working alongside Scott Builders Inc.

“Reflecting the Monashee Mountains and picturesque waters of the Shuswap region, the design is meant to complement the natural surroundings of Sicamous,” reads a July 29 media release.

“The design renderings demonstrate the orientation of the 15,000 square-foot building, its form and character, as well as the relationship of the building with the natural environment.”

The healing centre is to be the home of the Sicamous Community Health Centre, and will also include other health services, shared community space, a centre for traditional Indigenous healing and two accommodation units for visiting health professionals.

The district noted an important consideration in the design is the preservation of existing greenspace, with over half an acre being maintained.

The district said residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback on greenspace design at an open house being scheduled later this year.

“Council has listened to residents’ desire to maintain downtown greenspace,” commented Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz. “The design ensures that over half an acre will not only be preserved, but enhanced for the enjoyment of our community.

“The Shuswap Healing Centre will provide generations of families with access to modernized primary care and wellness services.”

The district said a health needs assessment was completed last fall through engagement with Splatsin, community groups and health and wellness professionals.

“Health-care consultant Dr. Avein Saaty-Tafoya continues to work with the Sicamous Community Health Centre Manager, community stakeholders and Splatsin representatives to finalize programming.”

The project’s current cost is estimated at $7.9 million, $6 million of which will be funded by grant money received through the Rural and Northern Communities Fund of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Other funding will come from district capital reserves.

“Additional funding for equipment is being pursued through the Shuswap Hospital Foundation and the District will utilize the Canada-Community Building Fund for greenspace enhancement,” said a district media release.

Council is expected to receive a development permit application this fall. To date, topographical, geotechnical and archaeological surveys have been conducted on the project site, with an environmental assessment set for September. Construction is anticipated to begin in April 2023, with completion in March 2024.

