A road building crew in Solsqua stops for a smoke break circa 1913. Standing in the back row are George Finucane and Bill Coxworth. In the front row are Tom Fish, Otto Sirvio, Karl Adling, Fred Cole, and Bill Waddel. (Sicamous and District Historical Society Photo)

Shuswap History in Pictures: Road crew

A construction crew in Solsqua takes a break and poses for the camera.

A road building crew in Solsqua east of Sicamous stops for a smoke break circa 1913.

Standing in the back row are George Finucane and Bill Coxworth. In the front row are Tom Fish, Otto Sirvio, Karl Adling, Fred Cole, and Bill Waddel.


