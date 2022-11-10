Power restored to Shuswap

BC Hydro is reporting crews are on site

UPDATE:

Power has been restored to the affected areas.

More than 13,000 BC Hydro customers are without power in the Shuswap area Thursday morning (Nov.10).

The outage took place just before 10 a.m. and is affecting those in the areas of downtown Salmon Arm, South Canoe, Canoe, Ranchareo, Deep Creek, Silver Creek, SunnyBrae.

BC Hydro is reporting the outage is due to a transmission circuit failure. Crews are reportedly on site. There is no current time of power being restored.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures in the Shuswap at -8 C.

Elsewhere in the Shuswap there are more 1,400 BC Hydro customers in the dark in the Balmoral area, while another 1,400 in Lee Creek and 3,200 in the Celista area are without power.

