The Shuswap Hospital Foundation funded the purchase of a new ultrasound machine for Shuswap Lake General Hospital despite the cancellation of their annual golf tournament fundraiser. (Shuswap Hospital Foundation Photo)

Shuswap Hospital Foundation funding new equpment depsite cancelled fundraisers

Although a charity golf tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19, the hospital got a new ultrasound.

Although COVID-19 has shut down one of their marquee fundraisers the Shuswap Hospital Foundation was recently able to replace an important piece of cardiology equipment and funds are being donated to the foundation in other ways.

According to Fiona Harris, the hospital foundation’s director of development, funds raised at the foundation’s sixth annual charity golf tournament were to be used for a cardiac diagnostic upgrade for the hospital. The tournament, scheduled for August, was cancelled due to COVID-19 leaving the hospital foundation without an event that brought in $113,000 last year alone.

Read More: Man apologizes for displaying Confederate flag at anti-racism parade in Summerland

Read More: Investigation underway after person dies while being held at Enderby RCMP detachment

Harris said the hospital foundation is committed to funding the new diagnostic equipment with or without the charity golf tournament. She added that the foundation is pleased with the generosity of Canoe Forest Products and Hilltop Toyota, both of which had planned to sponsor the golf tournament but instead made direct donations totalling $7,000 instead.

While alternative ways of funding the rest of the cardiac diagnostic upgrade are considered, Harris said the hospital foundation board stepped up to purchase an ultrasound machine which was needed on short notice. The ultrasound used in ICU and cardiology at the hospital failed but Harris said the hospital foundation had the new device purchased and delivered within 10 days. The new ultrasound came at a cost of $67,406, part of the $158,363 total cost for the full suite of new diagnostic equipment.

Read More: New houseboat company up and running on Shuswap Lake

Read More: Popular Okanagan/Shuswap hiking guide updated

Other equipment to be added along with the new ultrasound includes an electrocardiograph machine, a defibrillator and a new hospital bed. A cardiac stress test system made up of a treadmill and some specialized software will also be purchased.

With fundraising events problematic for the near future at least, Harris said donations from businesses and individuals are especially welcome. One source of funds has been from seniors not immediately in need of the money given to them by the federal government as a COVID-19 relief package. Harris said several seniors donated the $300 payment given to everyone eligible for the Old Age Security Pension to the hospital foundation.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hospitals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon waterslides to set to reopen tomorrow

Just Posted

Shuswap Hospital Foundation funding new equpment depsite cancelled fundraisers

Although a charity golf tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19, the hospital got a new ultrasound.

Man apologizes for displaying Confederate flag at anti-racism parade in Summerland

Alberta man apologizes to mayor for actions, points to flag sold in local store

Investigation underway after person dies while being held at Enderby RCMP detachment

The individual’s death occurred Monday, July 13, according to B.C.’s police watchdog

New houseboat company up and running on Shuswap Lake

Sicamous Houseboats has moved in to the former Waterway Houseboats property.

Popular Okanagan/Shuswap hiking guide updated

Fourth edition of Okanagan Tips & Trails now available in bookstores

28 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. including baby in neonatal intensive care unit

Health officials announce outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital, a case at Site C Dam, more cases in Kelowna

Kelowna brewery temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns

Rustic Reel Brewing Co. plans to reopen on Wednesday after staff are tested for the virus.

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net at B.C. Lake

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

Blue Jays can’t play home games in Toronto after federal government rebuffs plan

MLB season slated to start next week

Learning about animals goes online with BC SPCA’s summer camps for kids

Kids can learn to speak ‘cat’ and more in SPCA’s weekly online summer sessions

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

Vancouver Island firefighter dies at scene of barn blaze

The volunteer firefighter suffered a medical emergency after arriving to assist

Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts turns digital for fifth anniversary

The festival celebrates South Asian artists and performers

Most Read