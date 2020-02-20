Shuswap housing too expensive? Neighbourhood crime a concern? Input wanted

Survey asks CSRD residents to weigh in on the affordability and availability of housing in the area.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has put out a survey to gather the public’s opinion on the state of housing in the regional district. (Black Press Files)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) wants to hear about pressing housing issues and satisfaction with living conditions in neighbourhoods around the regional district.

A housing needs survey is being conducted through the CSRD’s website to answer a number of questions and offer a better understanding of present and future housing needs in the area.

The survey is being conducted by Urbanics Consultants Ltd. and is supported by a $33,000 grant from the Union of BC Municipalities. It is prompted by new provincial regulations that require local governments to complete housing needs reports and develop accompanying policies to be included in official community plans.

The CSRD covers a large part of Southeastern B.C. and each of its electoral areas are experiencing different population trends which will affect future housing policy.

Those responding to the survey are asked to answer questions about their current neighbourhood and living expenses, the quality and price of their owned or rented home and other questions such as what types of property might appeal to them in the future. The survey also asks about barriers such as cost that are stopping respondents from living in another part of the regional district.

The anonymous survey is available on the CSRD’s website or in paper form at the regional district’s office at 555 Harbourfront Drive NE in Salmon Arm.



