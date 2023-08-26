Shuswap Indigenous band loses 85 structures to Bush Creek wildfire

Skwlax te Secwepemculecw communication coordinator Larry Read said Saturday (Aug. 26) the Quaaout Lodge buildings were not damaged in the Bush Creek East wildfire. (Google Earth)

Skwlax te Secwepemculecw recapped a harrowing week and shared updates on structure loss within their community.

Communication coordinator Larry Read joined the 2 p.m. Columbia Shuswap Regional District briefing Saturday, Aug. 26 reporting that a total of 85 structures have been lost due to the Bush Creek wildfire.

Read added that another 13 are partially damaged, and 129 made it out unscathed.

The band had a meeting Wednesday where this was shared with members, and mental health support through the First Nations Health Authority was there to help homeowners cope with loss, said Read.

The plan is to rebuild, he added, but there is no timeline for when members can return to their homes.

The education department has been in contact with band members with school-aged children, confirmed Read, and he thanked both school districts 73 and 83 for their cooperation in helping with evacuated students’ plans.

Read says Quaaout Lodge is still standing and Talking Rock golf course has burned trees as damage, but the course remains intact. The band’s gravel pit and equipment also survived the fire.

“We will take the public’s offer up when we know what we need,” said Read of the outpouring of support he said the band has received.

