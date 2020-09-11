A photo taken by Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) staff off Canoe Beach on Sept. 10 still shows a green hue in the water. (Shuswap Watershed Council/Facebook)

Shuswap Lake algae bloom dissipating

According to the watershed council less algae can be seen, still no risk to public.

Good news was announced on Sept. 11 for those who have been nervously watching the water of Shuswap Lake go green or were hoping for one last swim at Canoe or Sunnybrae before fall arrives. The algae bloom in the Salmon Arm bay area is dissipating.

The algae bloom was first detected on July 22 and before long it was giving a green tint to the water in the lake. Authorities monitored the bloom and it never exceeded the levels of potentially-harmful cyanobacteria, which would necessitate a closure of beaches or other safety measures.

Read More: BC Liberals name Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo environment and parks critic

Read More: Salmon Arm does not make B.C.’s ‘top 20’ cities with rodents

According to the Shuswap Watershed Council, the algae bloom is now noticeably dissipating, especially near Sunnybrae. The highest remaining concentration of Algae can be seen off Marine Park in Salmon Arm.

Interior Health continues to monitor water quality for sign of toxicity associated with the bloom.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Environment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province announces $30M plan for deadly Vancouver Island logging road
Next story
COVID-19 prompts Summerland railway to cancel operations

Just Posted

Shuswap Lake algae bloom dissipating

According to the watershed council less algae can be seen, still no risk to public.

BC Liberals name Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo environment and parks critic

Kyllo takes on the job vacated by Kamloops MLA Peter Milobar

Morning Start: Remember handshakes? They likely started off as a safety measure

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

Salmon Arm does not make B.C.’s ‘top 20’ cities with rodents

Pest control company does annual ranking of B.C’s “rattiest” cities based on treatments performed

Chase RCMP investigate shot fired during disagreement

Police say they continue to investigate, victim is not cooperating

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

COVID-19 prompts Summerland railway to cancel operations

Kettle Valley Steam Railway will not hold Christmas trains this year

Two B.C. Kittens in need medical support after falling from highrises

BC SPCA starts fundraising for kittens in Victoria and Vancouver

B.C. suspends some old-growth logging, consults communities

‘Deferral areas’ total 3,350 square km of forest

Province announces $30M plan for deadly Vancouver Island logging road

Gov’t announcement comes as first anniversary of UVic student deaths approaches

Check out Canadian Evergreen, a new cannabis publication for adults

Canadian Evergreen is a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers

B.C. gang leader Jamie Bacon sentenced to 18 years in Surrey Six case

Families of the victims shed tears as Justice Kathleen Ker of the B.C. Supreme Court delivered the sentence

Wanted Okanagan man in custody after trying to fight police dog

The 36-year-old Vernon man was taken into custody Thursday, Sept. 10

Kootnekoff: Keeping a lid on French Immersion in Western Canada

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Most Read