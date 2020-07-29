Shuswap Lake algae bloom not considered harmful

Bloom is visible from popular campgrounds and beaches at the southern end of lake

A close-up image of an algae bloom in Shuswap Lake near Ashby Point taken on April 9. A bloom monitored in late July showed no evidence of harmful toxins (Interior Health photo)

Monitoring of an algae bloom in Shuswap Lake near Salmon Arm has not uncovered any negative impact to water quality in the area.

According to the Shuswap Watershed Council, the bloom is visible in Salmon Arm Bay and from Pierre’s Point, Sandy Point, Glen Echo, Sunnybrae and Canoe. Monitoring of the algae has been done by Interior Health and the BC Ministry of Environment and, as of July 28, testing has not revealed any toxicity associated with the bloom.

Algae blooms are a natural occurrence but some types, particularly blooms of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, can produce harmful toxins.

Interior Health will post notices warning the public if there is a public health risk due to the algae bloom.



