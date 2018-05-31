Shuswap Lake level begins to recede

Those in flood-prone areas urged to remain vigilant

After rising to just over 349 metres above sea level Shuswap Lake is on its way back down.

According to the federal government hydrometric monitoring station which measures the surface level of Shuswap Lake near Salmon Arm, the lake reached a level of 349.12 metres on May 29 and has fallen approximately four centimetres since then.

Shuswaplakewatch.com, a website on which Sicamous resident Bernhard Kramer posts his measurements of the lake level taken at the Sicamous public boat launch, also shows a slight drop after reaching a peak of approximately 349 metres above sea level on May 29.

Related: High water closes parks, boat launches

“The Shuswap Lake level drop will be somewhat slow for a few more days, as large overflow areas, especially along the lower Shuswap River, are now draining back into the main stream. Furthermore, occasional rain showers may also temporarily slow the lake level drop ever so slightly,” The May 30 Shuswap Lake Watch update reads.

Derek Sutherland, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s (CSRD) protective services team leader said although many are breathing a big sigh of relief that the lake has started to drop, it is important lake-front property owners keep their guard up.

Related: Canoe Beach closed due to high water

“We’re asking the public in flood prone areas to stay vigilant,” Sutherland said.

“It’s very normal for the lake to peak and drop and then peak again.”

He said significant precipitation could cause the lake to rise once more.

@SalmonArm
sports@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own
Next story
Rallying funds for husband of pregnant teacher killed in crash

Just Posted

Shuswap Lake level begins to recede

Those in flood-prone areas urged to remain vigilant

Festival doing away with plastic water bottles

Roots & Blues organizers looking to improve waste management

Update: Fire destroys shop and tractor on Highway 97b property

Investigation determines fire was not suspicious; no cause found yet

Salmon Arm Relay For Life still running strong

Cancer Society fundraising event enters its 17th year

Enderby woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

Kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles.

High water closes parks, boat launches

Shuswap Lake access restricted in some areas from Eagle Bay to Swansea Point

Rallying funds for husband of pregnant teacher killed in crash

Tayah Lloyd was a teacher at Anne McClymont Elementary in Kelowna

Loggers fall 800-year-old tree in one of the last old-growth forests in B.C.

Conservationists say old growth ‘hot spot’ threatened by new logging

Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own

This is the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era

Vernon cold case murder suspect makes first court appearance

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s matter was adjourned to June 28 to fix a date

Petronas wants a 25% stake in LNG Canada project

Deal is subject to international regulatory approvals

Floods create ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes

After the floods, pestilence

Largest Lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. history

Somebody in Coquitlam won $30M but they’re staying anonymous

Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Most Read