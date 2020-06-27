Shuswap Lake level recedes slightly after reaching new peak

The lake level dropped just over a centimeter on June 26.

After reaching a new peak level on June 25, Shuswap lake receded by 1.1 cm according to Shuswap Lake Watch. (Shuswaplakewatch/Facebook)

After reaching a new peak on June 25, Shuswap Lake receded slightly.

As of Friday, June 26, Shuswap Lake Watch, a website that relies on measurements taken near Sicamous, showed the lake had experienced a minor drop of 1.1cm but rain in the forecast could change that. The lake sits at just over 349 metres above sea level.

Environment Canada’s forecast shows rain with a possibility of thunderstorms with 10 to 15mm of rain expected today and further precipitation expected on Sunday and during the coming week.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has made sandbags available in order to help waterfront property owners protect their land. Sand and bags are available at parks and other public places around the Shuswap.



