Shuswap Lake level shows slight dip after weekend rain

Flood watch continues for lakes and rivers in the region

  • Jul. 4, 2022 3:40 p.m.
Despite weekend rainfall, a slight decrease in the level of Shuswap Lake was recorded Monday morning.

According to ongoing measurements being shared by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), as of 7 a.m. on July 4, the lake was at 348.847 metres. The lake’s level had dropped since 7 a.m. Sunday, July 3, by .056 m (2.2 inches).

On June 30, the CSRD reported that Shuswap Lake remained under a flood watch (issued by the BC River Forecast Centre when river levels are rising, approaching or possibly exceeding their banks, and flooding of adjacent areas may occur), with heavy rains in the forecast until Tuesday. Residents were advised to leave all flood-protection measures in place until the flood risk was substantially lower.

The CSRD’s Shuswap Emergency Program has linked to its website a dashboard providing real-time updates on local lake and river levels. The dashboard also shows sand and sandbag station locations throughout the region.

