Shuswap Lake reaches new peak, could surpass 2018 level

After peaking then falling in May, rainy weather has driven the lake level back up

Shuswap Lake could be seen spilling out of the boat launch near the Beach Park in Sicamous on June 24. (Shuswaplakewatch/Facebook)

The fluctuating level of Shuswap Lake continues to keep forecasters and lakefront property owners guessing as to whether it will continue to rise.

According to Shuswaplakewatch.com, water levels reached a new temporary peak of 349.06 metres above sea level today (June 25). Due to recent rainfall, the level of the lake rose 1.6 cm overnight and a further .8 cm between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. today.

A Facebook post from the lake watch website, which relies on measurements taken near Sicamous, states that the lake level will surpass its 2017 peak today and may reach the 2018 peak shortly thereafter.

The level of the lake peaked and then fell sharply in late May before rainy weather drove it back up over the month of June.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District advises those in a flood risk area to prepare emergency supply kits for their home, vehicles and workplaces. It is also suggested they keep important papers in watertight containers and keep a record of their valuables in a safe place.

Sandbag filling stations are available at locations throughout the Shuswap so people can set up a barrier to protect their properties.



