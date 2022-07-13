Shuswap Lake receding, expected to remain higher than usual for July

CSRD asks that used sandbags be disposed of at landfills/transfer stations

Martin LaBuda and fellow Rapattack members helped set up sandbag barriers around infrastructure at Canoe Beach on June 16, 2022. (File photo)

Shuswap Lake is going down.

With a flood watch active in the Shuswap, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and Shuswap Emergency Program have been monitoring and sharing daily readings of the lake’s level which, on Tuesday morning, July 12, measured 348.527 metres – down from 348.687 metres on Monday morning.

On July 13, the CSRD issued a media release stating lake levels continue to decline and are not predicted to rise any further this season. As a result, the CSRD said it would be deactivating the Emergency Operations Centre, which was activated during the flood watch.

On Friday, July 8, the BC River Forecast Centre (BCRFC) downgraded the status of the South Thompson River, including Shuswap Lake, from flood watch to high streamflow advisory. According to the BCRFC, river systems in the Central Interior have been steadily receding and with drier conditions in the forecast, that trend is expected to continue.

“Crews will also be working in the coming days to remove the sandbags and large Gabion baskets used for critical infrastructure flood protection at Canoe Beach in Salmon Arm and in areas of the District of Sicamous,” reads the CSRD release.

However, the regional district noted water levels are expected to remain higher than usual this month, and it is up to individual property owners to decide on an appropriate time to remove flood protection measures from their properties.

“High stream-flow conditions remain on Shuswap area creeks and rivers, so people are reminded to use caution around water as currents may remain strong,” said the CSRD.

Residents wanting to clean up used sandbags are asked to dispose of them as garbage at local landfills or transfer stations, and not dump them at local firehalls or self-serve sandbagging stations.

“The Shuswap Emergency Program appreciates the efforts of volunteers who assisted with sandbagging efforts, as well as the BC Wildfire Service personnel who were brought in to assist public works crews with the large-scale flood protection measures,” said the CSRD.

