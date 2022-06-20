Shuswap Lake historical and forecasted levels based on June 16, 2022 forecast (CSRD)

Shuswap Lake rose 0.05 m in 24 hours

The lake level peaked in 1972

Shuswap Lake increased by 0.053 metres from Sunday to Monday.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is posting daily lake levels after heavy rains prompted activation of the Emergency Operations Centre.

As of 7:15 a.m. Monday the lake had reached a level of 348.581 metres, an increase of 0.053 metres.

Current levels, however, are still well off the peak seen in 1972 at a level of 349.660 metres.

In Enderby, Shuswap River water levels have decreased three inches in three days, since Friday June 17, 2022, according to the Shuswap River Ambassadors.

In comparison, the river is the highest its been in five years:

2022- 11 feet 5 inches

2021- 6 feet 7 inches

2020- 10 feet 8 inches

2019- 4 feet 4 inches

2018- 7 feet 3 inches

“The Shuswap River is not safe to be on with human powered vessels (inflatables, kayaks, stand up paddle boards, canoes etc),” the Ambassadors urge. “Use extreme caution when near the river banks especially with children and weak swimmers.”

Closures remain in effect for Riverdale Drive, Kildonan Boat Launch and Tuey Park.

Sand and sandbags are available for free at the Public Works Yard at 2308 McGowan St. Bring your own shovel.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Floods close Whitevale Road again near Lumby

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Floods 2021Shuswap LakeWater

 

Shuswap River decreased three inches in three days but remains the highest it has been in five years. (Ambassadors photo)

Shuswap River decreased three inches in three days but remains the highest it has been in five years. (Ambassadors photo)

Previous story
Affordable housing and dementia care facility opens in Vanderhoof
Next story
Popeyes Chicken part of plans for three-building project in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

A new three-building project which came to Salmon Arm's June 20 development services committee may resemble these developments that Blanleil Cranbrook Holdings Ltd. has done in Quesnel, Cranbrook, Kelowna and Vernon. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Popeyes Chicken part of plans for three-building project in Salmon Arm

Shuswap River decreased three inches in three days but remains the highest it has been in five years. (Ambassadors photo)
Shuswap Lake rose 0.05 m in 24 hours

Image: Columbia Shuswap Regional District
‘Oh buoy’: Transport Canada to clean up Shuswap Lake

Darla Smith, 11, gets her first COVID-19 vaccination at the Vernon Rec Centre recently. Children born in 2009 are eligible to be vaccinated. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
New Interior Health clinics boost COVID-19 vaccination for kids