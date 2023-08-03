Shuswap literacy program sends books to 1,000 kids, hits 5-year goal early

Leonie R. shared a photo of her two sons with their Imagination Library books. (Contributed)

North Okanagan Shuswap children are being supported in their love of reading, one book at a time.

The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) started the region’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, which supplies children up to five years old with a free book every month, in January 2022.

The original goal was to have 825 kids registered, which is about 60 per cent of the area’s population from ages 0-5 according to the most recent census data, said children’s program coordinator Terra Stephenson.

Lauren S.’s son enjoys books sent to him through the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society’s partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. (Contributed)

“We wanted to do that in five years,” she said. “And in 18 months, we’ve registered 1,000 kids.”

Books are mailed directly to families, who get the brochure for the program as soon as their baby is born, said Stephenson. The books, addressed directly to each child, reach all the outlying communities that are in School District 83, including Enderby, Spallumcheen, Armstrong, Falkland, North Shuswap communities, Malakwa, Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

There is 100 per cent registration in some of those areas for children aged 0-5, said Stephenson, and overall in the region, registration is at 60 per cent.

“This is the fastest growing Imagination Library program in B.C.,” Stephenson said. “We are absolutely thrilled.”

The number of students the program can accept depends on funding, and although LASS wants to get as many books into the hands of children as possible, it will take about $40,000 to partner with the Imagination Library for another round, said Stephenson. LASS is looking for a community sponsor for the program.

Kelsey W. shared a photo of her daughter and her bedtime story, supplied by LASS and the Imagination Library. (Contributed)

Stephenson shared data about the benefits of reading in early childhood, even from birth. She said even at a few months old, children benefit from time spent reading together, getting not only close time with parents but the chance to listen to parents’ voices, which helps with language development. Everything from hearing new words and voices to seeing facial expressions and colours and pictures in books helps children learn, she said.

“The idea that families are spending more time reading together and that children are having access to these wonderful books from so early on in life makes us really happy.”

Interested sponsors can contact LASS at shuswapliteracy.ca.

Read more: Shuswap literacy program donates thousands of books to school libraries

Read more: Rollout of Salmon Arm water restrictions educational for city and public

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmliteraryNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictShuswap