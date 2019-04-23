Shuswap man charged with fraud to return to court

Richard Robert Good also faces charge of breaching an order of the B.C. Securities Commission

A Salmon Arm man charged with fraud will return to court on May 21.

Richard Robert Good, 73, is charged with fraud under the Criminal Code, and violating the Securities Act by breaching an order of the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC).

Good made his first appearance in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on April 9; a subsequent appearance on Tuesday, April 23 was to consult a lawyer, the same reason for his appearance set for May 21.

Court records state the alleged fraud took place in December 2012 in Salmon Arm and White Rock.

A BCSC news release said Good has been charged with defrauding an individual of more than $5,000 and failing to comply with a BCSC order by engaging in investor relations activities. The charges arise from an investigation by the BCSC’s criminal investigations branch.

The BCSC issued a 2007 order and a 2009 variation on that order which, taken together, permanently prohibit Good from trading in securities unless the trading accounts are in his own name and the trading is for his own financial purpose.

Read more: Sturgis North lawsuit dropped

Read more: B.C. man fined $15,000, barred from trading securities for fraud

Read more: B.C. man raised more than $450K while pretending to be licensed

Read more: Former Sturgish North promoter cited by BC Securities Commission

twitter.com

Previous story
West Kelowna fire under control
Next story
Kelowna pimp faces 4 year sentence

Just Posted

SPCA investigating hen cull at Salmon Arm egg farm

Egg farm regulator says they are confident cull was done properly

Shuswap man charged with fraud to return to court

Richard Robert Good also faces charge of breaching an order of the B.C. Securities Commission

Social media flooded with love for woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“We lost a sister. Because that is what we are it is a sisterhood and I can’t help but feel anything but sadness.”

Update: Court hearing for man charged in fatal church shooting adjourned to May

Matrix Savage Gathergood is charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault

Salmon Arm couple suspect dog’s death due to poisonous plant

Beloved healthy English Springer Spaniel dies suddenly while hiking Shuswap trail

VIDEO: Okanagan fire victim Amy Hansen speaks out on the loss of her four pets

A gofundme page has been started for Hansen, with $1,140 raised of a $5000 goal to help her rebuild

Column: Wild Rose a funny feel-good journey of discovery

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Eat, mingle and play doubles or singles

Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosts open house on Saturday, April 27.

West Kelowna fire under control

A fire broke out just above Bear Creek Provincial Park Monday

Kelowna Boat Show highlights abandoned boat program

The 24th annual Kelowna Boat Show hits shores April 27 and 28.

‘Cutthroat’ sport of wine tasting happening now in the Okanagan

BC Tasting Games are underway with competitions in three Okanagan communities.

Okanagan Rail Trail a popular place

Thousands pack North Okanagan section over long weekend

B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada’s secret no-fly list

Parvkar Singh Dulai says he received a “denial of boarding” notification under the no-fly program last May 17

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

Most Read