Shuswap man charged with fraud to return to court

Richard Robert Good also faces charge of breaching an order of the B.C. Securities Commission

A Salmon Arm man charged with fraud will return to court on May 21.

Richard Robert Good, 73, is charged with fraud under the Criminal Code, and violating the Securities Act by breaching an order of the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC).

Good made his first appearance in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on April 9; a subsequent appearance on Tuesday, April 23 was to consult a lawyer, the same reason for his appearance set for May 21.

Court records state the alleged fraud took place in December 2012 in Salmon Arm and White Rock.

A BCSC news release said Good has been charged with defrauding an individual of more than $5,000 and failing to comply with a BCSC order by engaging in investor relations activities. The charges arise from an investigation by the BCSC’s criminal investigations branch.

The BCSC issued a 2007 order and a 2009 variation on that order which, taken together, permanently prohibit Good from trading in securities unless the trading accounts are in his own name and the trading is for his own financial purpose.

